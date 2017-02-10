Budget balancing act
As the March 1 deadline approaches for Mayor Harry Kim to submit his preliminary budget to the County Council, the administration is working feverishly trying to cover a roughly $12 million difference between anticipated revenue and anticipated expenses. "We are looking at all options as we work to balance the budget," said Deputy Finance Director Deanna Sako.
