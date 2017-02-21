Bills try for rat lung help again
Companion bills introduced in the state House and the Senate would appropriate money to the University of Hawaii at Hilo for continued management of the disease as well as educational outreach and laboratory research. East Hawaii, particularly Puna, is considered the United States' epicenter for the disease, which people contract by coming into contact with a parasitic nematode, Angiostrongylus cantonensis .
