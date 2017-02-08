Another alleged car thief charged

A 22-year-old Volcano man admitted to taking part in the theft of four vehicles from the lot of the Aloha Kia dealership in Kailua-Kona, according to court documents filed by police. Austin Fernandez made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges of first-degree theft, being an accomplice to first-degree theft, and unauthorized control of a stolen vehicle.

