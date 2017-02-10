Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden i...

Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden inches toward county preservation

Thursday Feb 9

The Hawaiian Islands Land Trust issued the following statement about this article: "Hawaiian Islands Land Trust has been working with the Friends of Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, County of Hawaii, and other stakeholders to be a resource for the protection of the garden. HILT's Hawaii Island Director, Janet Britt assisted in submitting the property to the Hawaii County's Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission, where the garden is currently listed as the Commission's top priority, however the land trust is not in negotiations to purchase the Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden.

Hilo, HI

