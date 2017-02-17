Alleged victim takes stand in DLNR officer's sex assault trial
A teenager who claims she was raped by a state law enforcement officer on New Year's Day 2016 on a Hilo beach testified Monday that she didn't tell her stepmother about the alleged incident because the teen "didn't know how to deal with it." "I guess I was in shock," the girl, now 17, told the jury of seven men and five women in the trial of Ethan Ferguson.
