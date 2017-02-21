About Town: 2-25-17

U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. Tianna-Marie K. Campbell has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Jackson, S.C. During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, and received instruction and practice in physical fitness, military weapons, chemical warfare and bayonet use, drill and ceremony, marching, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, military courtesy, basic first aid, field tactics and the military justice system.

