About Town: 2-25-17
U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. Tianna-Marie K. Campbell has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Jackson, S.C. During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, and received instruction and practice in physical fitness, military weapons, chemical warfare and bayonet use, drill and ceremony, marching, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, military courtesy, basic first aid, field tactics and the military justice system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC