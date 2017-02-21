About Town: 2-22-17
O.N.O. Kona together with Ke Kula o Ehunuikaimalino completed two 8-foot by 10-foot mural panels for the 2017 Kona Surf Film Festival that are being auctioned to raise money for Kona organizations Aloha United Way and The Betty Kanuha Foundation. Students teamed with local artists and cultural practitioners to complete the project.
