2 indicted for habitual drunken driving
Charged in separate two-count indictments dated Feb. 1 are 49-year-old Cully K. Wroblewski of Hilo and 38-year-old Kepola D. Araujo Keliikuli of Pahoa. A police spokeswoman said Wednesday Wroblewski was arrested for DUI and driving after his license had been suspended or revoked late on the night of Feb. 19, 2016, at the corner of Ululani and Ponahawai streets in Hilo after a police detective saw him on Komohana Street striking traffic cones and barricades and then turning onto Ponahawai.
