Todd named to fill Tsuji's House seat
Gov. David Ige on Thursday appointed Chris Todd to the state House of Representatives, District 2. He will fill the seat left vacant by the late Rep. Clift Tsuji, who died on Nov. 15. Todd was born and raised in Hilo, where he earned his college degree in economics and political science from the University of Hawaii at Hilo. He held several positions at the Suisan Fish Market before becoming distribution manager for Hawaii Paper Products last year.
