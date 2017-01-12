State to appeal TMT sublease ruling

State to appeal TMT sublease ruling

The state will challenge a Hilo Circuit Court ruling requiring a contested case hearing for the Thirty Meter Telescope's sublease with the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Judge Greg Nakamura ruled orally last month that the state Board of Land and Natural Resources also should have held a hearing for that agreement, in addition to the $1.4 billion project's land use permit.

