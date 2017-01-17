Spate of vehicle-related crimes hits Kona over holiday weekend
Tina Fear clocked out at Huggo's around 10 p.m. Monday night and made her way across Alii Drive to the gravel auxiliary lot where she'd parked her truck. What awaited her there, or rather what didn't, came as a shock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13)
|Jan 8
|Irate
|2
|Last post wins (Feb '15)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC