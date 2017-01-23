Salary commission discusses raises
Six Hawaii County department heads and seven deputy directors make less than their subordinates, an issue the county's Salary Commission will focus on at a meeting next month. The five-member commission, which determines salaries for the county's top officials, met Friday for the first time in two years to consider whether additional raises are warranted.
