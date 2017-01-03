Rhododendron society to meet in Keaau

Rhododendron society to meet in Keaau

Sunday

This coming weekend is one of fun art and garden events you won't want to miss. According to KT Cannon-Eger, Friends of Liliuokalani Gardens is encouraging folks to come to the Banyan Drive Art Stroll.

