Review: 'aina brings Hawaiian-inspire...

Review: 'aina brings Hawaiian-inspired cuisine to San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

You've probably heard of 'aina, the Hawiian-inspired restaurant in San Francisco's Dogpatch, for its super-popular brunch. Yes, chef Jordan Keao's warm, chewy malasadas are filled with perfectly tart and creamy guava custard and the dreamy French toast is made with taro bread overnighted from the Punalu'u Bake Shop in Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Sat liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Sat liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Sat liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Sat liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Sat liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Sat liar hilo 1
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC