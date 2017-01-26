Review: 'aina brings Hawaiian-inspired cuisine to San Francisco
You've probably heard of 'aina, the Hawiian-inspired restaurant in San Francisco's Dogpatch, for its super-popular brunch. Yes, chef Jordan Keao's warm, chewy malasadas are filled with perfectly tart and creamy guava custard and the dreamy French toast is made with taro bread overnighted from the Punalu'u Bake Shop in Hawaii.
