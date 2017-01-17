Police seek information on 1996 murder

Police are hoping the public can provide new information or leads related to an unsolved cold-case murder from two decades ago. The body of 18-year-old Glenn Guerrero from 8 1/2 Mile Camp in Keaau was found at about 3:45 p.m. Aug. 12, 1996, on a grassy area off a dirt road above the Shipman Park ballpark in Keaau.

