People have spoken: Banyan Drive Art Stroll artists, works honored

People's Choice ballots were counted for Saturday's Banyan Drive Art Stroll and the winners are Ailana DeHavilland for "Aloha - Oe," Kornelius Schorle for "Autumn Colors in Hilo," Mary Goodrich for "Moon Bridge" and Vivian Ursula Bratton for "Beneath Sunset Lights."

