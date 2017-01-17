Pahoa landmarks come down due to blaze

Pahoa landmarks come down due to blaze

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Demolition of two Pahoa landmarks - the Akebono Theatre and Luquin's Mexican Restaurant - started Tuesday afternoon following a late-night blaze that heavily damaged both buildings Sunday. Hawaii County officials said they were collapsing both structures for public safety and in anticipation of reopening a stretch of Pahoa Village Road closed following the fire, which destroyed a vacant adjacent building that is thought to have been its source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
Last post wins (Feb '15) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Dec 19 anon 78
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec '16 HairyGuy 161
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n... Oct '16 glen hara 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Hawaii County was issued at January 18 at 3:41PM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC