New police chief addresses state of t...

New police chief addresses state of the department

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: West Hawaii Today

New Hawaii Police Department Chief Paul Ferreira used the occasion of a public oath reaffirmation ceremony Monday to deliver a brief State of the Department address. After he and new Deputy Chief Kenneth Bugado were sworn in to their offices for a second time by Mayor Harry Kim, Ferreira told a standing-room-only assemblage of police brass, officers, county and state dignitaries and the public it was a "humbling experience."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
Last post wins (Feb '15) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Dec 19 anon 78
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec '16 HairyGuy 161
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n... Oct '16 glen hara 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Hawaii County was issued at January 12 at 9:38AM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC