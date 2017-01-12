New police chief addresses state of the department

New Hawaii Police Department Chief Paul Ferreira used the occasion of a public oath reaffirmation ceremony Monday to deliver a brief State of the Department address. After he and new Deputy Chief Kenneth Bugado were sworn in to their offices for a second time by Mayor Harry Kim, Ferreira told a standing-room-only assemblage of police brass, officers, county and state dignitaries and the public it was a "humbling experience."

