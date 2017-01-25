Murder trial for father of son missing since 1997 postponed
A judge has delayed the trial of a Hawaii man charged with killing his son nearly 20 years after the boy disappeared. The trial of Peter Kema Sr. was originally set to begin Monday but has been rescheduled for April 25. Kema is charged with murder in the 1997 death of then-6-year-old "Peter Boy" Kema.
