Medical marijuana patient numbers up

The number of Big Island residents registered in Hawaii's medical marijuana program increased nearly 20 percent in 2016, and by more than 200 people in the last quarter of the year alone. That's according to recent data from the state Department of Health, which shows 6,386 Hawaii County patients were registered in the program at the end of 2016, up from 6,182 in September and 5,330 in December 2015.

