Medical marijuana patient numbers up
The number of Big Island residents registered in Hawaii's medical marijuana program increased nearly 20 percent in 2016, and by more than 200 people in the last quarter of the year alone. That's according to recent data from the state Department of Health, which shows 6,386 Hawaii County patients were registered in the program at the end of 2016, up from 6,182 in September and 5,330 in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13)
|Jan 8
|Irate
|2
|Last post wins (Feb '15)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC