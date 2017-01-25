Kona car theft suspect nabbed

Kona car theft suspect nabbed

Hawaii Island police have located a 26-year-old Hilo man who was wanted for questioning in an auto theft investigation. On Monday, police recovered a 2017 Subaru that had been stolen on Jan. 16 from a car dealership in Kona and was displaying a license plate from another vehicle.

