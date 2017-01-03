Kamelamela confirmation moves forward

Kamelamela confirmation moves forward

With Mayor Harry Kim shouldering all the blame for a perceived misstep, and dozens of people supporting his nomination, Corporation Counsel nominee Joe Kamelamela on Wednesday survived his first step toward confirmation. After an almost three-hour session, the County Council, sitting as the Committee on Governmental Relations and Economic Development, voted 7-2 to confirm Kamelamela as the county's top civil attorney, sending the nomination to one more meeting for finalization.

