Ige promises action on Hawaii Island vacancies
Applications for candidates to fill one of the two Hawaii County seats on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents were due Sept. 30. The seat was vacated by the early September resignation of Barry Mizuno, who died Nov. 26. But a lack of a quorum on the Regents Candidate Advisory Council has left the applications still to be evaluated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
|1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC