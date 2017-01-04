Hilo man arrested for terroristic threatening with a handgun

Big Island police arrested a 35-year-old Hilo man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at two people while they occupied a vehicle. At 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, police said a man in a white 2011 GMC pickup truck pointed the gun at a 66-year-old man and 57-year-old woman in a gray Isuzu Trooper sports utility vehicle.

