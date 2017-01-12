Hilo burglary suspect arrested

A Hilo man is in police custody in connection with a burglary last year in Hilo. The burglary on Kapaka Street in Hilo was reported on Oct. 27. Shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 11, Inman was arrested in Hilo and taken to the Hilo police cellblock while police from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

