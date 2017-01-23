Hawaii Island Palm Society invites public
If you want to get some really rare palms for your Hawaiian garden, then be sure and come to the annual get together of the Hawaii Island Palm Society. You will have the opportunity to connect with folks who are committed to growing and sharing rare palms from all over the world.
