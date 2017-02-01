Haste makes waste: Pace of projects, overruns picked up over past two years

Riding a wave of new construction, charges added to county contracts to correct errors, account for unforeseen circumstances and expand the scope of work without going back out to bid nearly doubled in the past two years compared to the two years before. A West Hawaii Today analysis of 96 biweekly change order reports between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2016 - former Mayor Billy Kenoi's second term - found that 119 change orders totaling more than $17.9 million were added to county projects after they had already been awarded by competitive bidding.

