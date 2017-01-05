Governor appoints Chris Todd to fill seat left vacant by death of Rep. Clift Tsuji
Rep. Clift Tsuji, who had represented the district since 2004, passed away suddenly in November after suffering a heart attack. Gov David Ige has tapped Chris Todd to replace the late Rep. Clift Tsuji in the state House of Representatives representing Hilo.
