From gavel to travel: Hara reflects on career of dispensing justice
When the bailiff declares Division 2 of the 3rd Circuit Court in session Tuesday, for the first time in 12 1/2 years - with the exception of vacations - the presiding judge will not be Glenn S. Hara. That's because the longtime Hilo jurist retired at the close of business Friday, less than a month before he reaches the retirement age of 70 mandated by the state constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
|1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC