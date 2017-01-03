From gavel to travel: Hara reflects on career of dispensing justice

When the bailiff declares Division 2 of the 3rd Circuit Court in session Tuesday, for the first time in 12 1/2 years - with the exception of vacations - the presiding judge will not be Glenn S. Hara. That's because the longtime Hilo jurist retired at the close of business Friday, less than a month before he reaches the retirement age of 70 mandated by the state constitution.

