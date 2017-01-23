Firefighters in HI Respond to Two Drownings
The Hawaii County Fire Department said a 47-year-old woman drowned after being swept away by a flash flood in Ahualoa. The Hawaii Police Department also took a man to Hilo Medical Center after he had been discovered on the ocean floor near Kehena Beach.
