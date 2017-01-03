Filmmaker to present award-winning documentary at UH-Hilo
Japanese filmmaker and educator Miho Aida will present her award-winning documentary film, "The Sacred Place Where Life Begins: Gwich'in Women Speak," at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, University Classroom Building Room 100.
