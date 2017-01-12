Court appoints representative for 'Peter Boy'

A special master will determine if the estate of Peter Kema Jr., aka "Peter Boy," has a claim for the years of abuse the child suffered before he disappeared and was presumed murdered at age 6 in 1997. Hilo Family Court Judge Henry Nakamoto on Wednesday appointed Stephen W. Lane as a special master, without compensation, to ascertain whether there are grounds for a wrongful death civil lawsuit to be filed on behalf of Peter Boy's estate and to retain counsel to represent the estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.