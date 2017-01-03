County urged to buy Greenwell garden

The Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Commission's 2016 report, sent to Mayor Harry Kim on Dec. 30, recommends the purchase of a conservation easement for more than 8 acres of the 15-acre garden, which closed a year ago and is for sale. The garden is owned by the Bishop Museum, but following the closure, the Friends of Amy Greenwell Garden received nonprofit status in hopes of stewarding the property.

