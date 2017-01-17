Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver
The Coast Guard suspended the search Tuesday morning for a diver who was reported missing Monday by a good Samaritan off Pahoehoe Beach. Helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Oahu, Crews of USCGC Kiska from Hilo and a helicopter, rescue boat and ground crews from Hawaii County Fire Department conducted nine searches, covering 175 square miles.
