Budget time: Here's what Big Island lawmakers are fighting for this legislative session
It's that time of year again, and Big Island legislators are brimming with new ideas for laws and projects they want to see in their districts. The Legislature convenes at 10 a.m. Wednesday for its 60-day session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13)
|Jan 8
|Irate
|2
|Last post wins (Feb '15)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC