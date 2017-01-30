Big Isle man arrested in connection with stolen car that crash in Ainaloa
A 21-year-old Volcano man has been charged in connection with a stolen car that crashed in Ainaloa last week. Big Island police arrested and charged Arnold B. J. Fernandez Friday for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle involving a stolen Honda sedan that crashed on Jan. 25. He is the second suspect arrested in the case.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13)
|Jan 8
|Irate
|2
