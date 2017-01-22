Big Island shops celebrate quilting

Big Island shops celebrate quilting

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Five shops from Kona to Hilo will be offering "passports" that traveling quilters can have stamped at each stop for a chance to win prizes and collect quilting patterns and kits to create the Shop Hop's exclusive 2017 design, "Tropical Flowers of Hawaii, a Stain Glass Quilt." Through Feb. 28, each shop will be offering a quilt block pattern to complete the event quilt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
Last post wins (Feb '15) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Dec '16 anon 78
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec '16 HairyGuy 161
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n... Oct '16 glen hara 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Hawaii County was issued at January 22 at 3:31AM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC