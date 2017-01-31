Big Island Quilt Shop Hop starts Feb. 1

Big Island Quilt Shop Hop starts Feb. 1

Friday Jan 27

The 9th Annual Big Island Quilt Shop Hop will commence Feb. 1 and continue through the end of the month, featuring five different shops from Kona to Hilo and Waimea in between. Topstitch at Waimea Center is the only North Hawaii participant.

