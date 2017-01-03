Bank robbery suspect was accused of making bomb threat last year

A 30-year-old Hilo man in police custody for a Tuesday bank robbery in South Kona was accused of making a bomb threat last year at a Hilo bank. According to police, Russell Monlux was arrested June 9 after he allegedly passed a handwritten bomb threat to a teller at the Bank of Hawaii branch inside the Hilo Safeway store on Makaala Street.

