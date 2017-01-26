Arm injury keeps Kim from meeting with lawmakers
Mayor Harry Kim injured his arm and missed an important hearing in Honolulu on Monday, sparking renewed concerns about his health. But Kim, 78, is fine, his wife and colleagues said.
