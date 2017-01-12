ACLU asks feds to probe Hawaii prison...

ACLU asks feds to probe Hawaii prison overcrowding

Yesterday

Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo is one of seven state-run correctional facilities that is overcrowded and violating the constitutional rights of inmates, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii Foundation said in a complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice dated Friday. The state's prisons and jails don't meet minimum standards and violate the Eighth and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution which prohibit "cruel and unusual punishment," the ACLU said in a written statement.

