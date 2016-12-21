Summit access road reopens
More than three weeks after the first bout of winter weather hit Hawaii Island, the Mauna Kea Summit Access Road has reopened to the public. The road, which begins at an elevation of 9,200 feet at the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station, had been opened only a handful of days since first closing Dec. 1. That closure came on the heels of the first snowstorms of the season on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
|1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC