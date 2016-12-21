Summit access road reopens

More than three weeks after the first bout of winter weather hit Hawaii Island, the Mauna Kea Summit Access Road has reopened to the public. The road, which begins at an elevation of 9,200 feet at the Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station, had been opened only a handful of days since first closing Dec. 1. That closure came on the heels of the first snowstorms of the season on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

