Preliminary hearing set in assault case

Thursday Dec 22

At 6:59 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Kukuau Street, where they found a 48-year-old Hilo man with serious injuries to his face and head. At 7:12 p.m., officers found the suspect, a 21-year-old acquaintance of the victim, nearby.

