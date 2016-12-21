Pahoa woman dies in accident
Responding to a 6:38 a.m. call, police determined that a 2008 GMC sports-utility vehicle was traveling Pahoa-bound on Highway 130 at the Shower Drive/Pohaku Drive intersection when it broadsided a 2013 Buick sedan that was being driven by Kahoopii and turning Keaau-bound from Pohaku Drive. The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Pahoa man, was taken to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition for treatment of his injuries.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
|1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
