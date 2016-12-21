Musician accused of sex assault, kidnapping

A well-known Hawaiian entertainer whose music is on five Grammy award-winning slack-key guitar compilation albums was indicted last week by a Kona grand jury on sexual assault and kidnapping charges. The four-count indictment filed Dec. 13 charges 46-year-old Keoki K. Kahumoku of Hilo with two counts each of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.