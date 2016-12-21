Musician accused of sex assault, kidn...

Musician accused of sex assault, kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: West Hawaii Today

A well-known Hawaiian entertainer whose music is on five Grammy award-winning slack-key guitar compilation albums was indicted last week by a Kona grand jury on sexual assault and kidnapping charges. The four-count indictment filed Dec. 13 charges 46-year-old Keoki K. Kahumoku of Hilo with two counts each of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Dec 19 anon 78
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov 26 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n... Oct '16 glen hara 2
1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl... Oct '16 glen hara 1
melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h... Oct '16 glen hara 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,279

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC