Man shot by police gets 10 years in prison

A 38-year-old Mountain View man who was shot by police last year when he drove a stolen truck at at law-enforcement officers serving a warrant for his arrest was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. Jomal Gin Ford pleaded guilty to three charges of first-degree attempted assault and driving a stolen vehicle for the Aug. 20, 2015, incident that took place on Mauna Lani Track Road in Mountain View.

