Kim names Civil Defense chief

Mayor Harry Kim tapped a former chief ranger at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to be Hawaii County's next Civil Defense administrator. Magno will take the reins of the emergency response agency from Kim, who has acted as interim director since taking office Dec. 5. Kim, who previously served 24 years as the Civil Defense chief, said Magno met all of his criteria and will be a good fit for the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.