Kim administration, County Council cracking down on employee alcohol purchases
The Hawaii County administration has overturned a 17-year-old policy and instituted strict new rules governing the purchase of alcohol with taxpayer money. A new alcohol policy issued Monday - just a week into the Mayor Harry Kim administration - replaces a 1999 policy that allowed alcohol purchases by the mayor or County Council for the entertainment of dignitaries, with written approval by the mayor or council chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
|1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC