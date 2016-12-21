Hundreds scamper through soggy 12th annual Jingle Bell run
Like Chris Costa, who dressed up for the 12th annual Jingle Bell Beach Run Sunday in nothing but a Christmas package around his midsection. Rain be darned, the California visitor didn't have second thoughts about jogging down Alii Drive in one of Hawaii Island's most popular races with nothing but cardboard and wrapping paper.
