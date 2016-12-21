Food certificate program classes coming to North Kohala

The University of Hawaii at Hilo College of Continuing Education and Community Service is accepting enrollment for classes in the Master Food Preserver Certificate Program to be held Jan. 18-20, 25-27 and Feb. 2 and 3 at the Kohala Institute's GRACE Center in Kapaau. Individuals interested in developing their own jams and jellies, canning acid foods, pressure canning low acid foods, pickling and fermenting, drying, freezing, and the art of charcuterie are encouraged to become certified Hawaii Master Food Preservers.

